Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marubeni had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.19%.
Marubeni Stock Performance
MARUY stock traded up $7.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.62. 7,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,476. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Marubeni has a 1 year low of $133.75 and a 1 year high of $203.84.
Marubeni Company Profile
