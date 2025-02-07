Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marubeni had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Marubeni Stock Performance

MARUY stock traded up $7.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.62. 7,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,476. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Marubeni has a 1 year low of $133.75 and a 1 year high of $203.84.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

