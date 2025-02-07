Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ LOAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. 12,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,863. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

