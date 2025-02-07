Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.71 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Made Tech Group had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 6.36%.

Made Tech Group Trading Up 0.1 %

MTEC stock opened at GBX 31.04 ($0.39) on Friday. Made Tech Group has a 52-week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.88 ($0.41). The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £46.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1,551.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.33.

About Made Tech Group

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

