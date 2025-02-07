Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.71 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Made Tech Group had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 6.36%.
Made Tech Group Trading Up 0.1 %
MTEC stock opened at GBX 31.04 ($0.39) on Friday. Made Tech Group has a 52-week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.88 ($0.41). The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £46.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1,551.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.33.
About Made Tech Group
