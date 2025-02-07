Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.0 million-$425.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.8 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.07.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.90. 6,320,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,670. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.70% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,625 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $131,771.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,628.68. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 8,172 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $715,867.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,688.80. This trade represents a 27.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,797 shares of company stock worth $8,881,428. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

