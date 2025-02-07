Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,904,323,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

AMD opened at $110.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average is $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.