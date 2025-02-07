Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys 365 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $111.31 and a 1-year high of $135.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average of $128.23.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

