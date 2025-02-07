Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 5,120 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 175.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,940 shares of company stock worth $3,333,485. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $588.50 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $209.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $553.03 and a 200-day moving average of $512.59.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

