Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 409 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 1.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $384.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $395.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.80.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Barclays increased their price target on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AON

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.