Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $950,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $194.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $164.34 and a one year high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

