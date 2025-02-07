Leo Wealth LLC Purchases 18,031 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 170.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 397,558 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,349,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 174,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 894,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,713,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $133.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.50 and its 200-day moving average is $128.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.31 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

