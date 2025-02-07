Leo Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $557.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $450.99 and a 12 month high of $561.66. The company has a market capitalization of $505.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

