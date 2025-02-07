Leo Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.89 and its 200 day moving average is $177.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $156.16 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

