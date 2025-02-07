Leo Wealth LLC Buys 7,207 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 298,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 37,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $118.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average of $117.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

