Leisure Stocks To Follow Now – February 04th

Apollo Global Management, Aramark, MGM Resorts International, Trip.com Group, and NetEase are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to investments in companies that operate in the leisure and entertainment industries, such as theme parks, casinos, hotels, and resorts. These stocks are influenced by consumer spending habits, economic trends, and seasonal factors that impact the demand for leisure activities and travel. Investing in leisure stocks can offer exposure to the discretionary spending sector and potential for growth based on consumer demand for entertainment and recreational activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.15. 2,784,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49.

Aramark (ARMK)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Aramark stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.03. 2,275,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.64. Aramark has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $42.49.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,528. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.20.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 952,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,683. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NTES traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.40. The stock had a trading volume of 645,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,632. NetEase has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58.

