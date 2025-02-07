Ledyard National Bank Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,307,940,000 after buying an additional 1,200,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $573,306,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.53.

International Business Machines Stock Down 3.8 %

IBM opened at $253.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.73 and its 200-day moving average is $216.19. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

