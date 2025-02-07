Ledyard National Bank Has $16.39 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 253.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,430 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $879,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,283,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.75 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.