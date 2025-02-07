Ledyard National Bank Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,370,000 after buying an additional 1,149,356 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,216,000 after acquiring an additional 646,240 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39,053.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 487,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,343,000 after purchasing an additional 486,213 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $279.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.48. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $225.69 and a 52-week high of $281.58.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

