Ledyard National Bank Buys 134 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,277 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 301,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

REGN stock opened at $722.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $717.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $914.93. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.