Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 22,828 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,828 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 2.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Affirm by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Affirm by 24.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 3.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair started coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $180,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,858.85. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Linford sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $27,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,125.80. This trade represents a 82.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,564 shares of company stock worth $87,252,461 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

