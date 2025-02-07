Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44, Zacks reports. Lear had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Lear updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE:LEA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 308,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $147.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.18.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

