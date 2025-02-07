Landmark Wealth Management Inc. Takes $3.09 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

