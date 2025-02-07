Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 343,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,618,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £553,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44.

Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Kibo Energy PLC is a multi-asset energy company positioned to address acute power deficits in Sub-Saharan Africa and, more recently, the UK.

The Company is focused on the development of three thermal coal power projects in Mozambique, Botswana and Tanzania, which all share stable operating environments as well as an acute need for consistent power.

