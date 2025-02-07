Keystone Financial Group Inc. Takes $828,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.
About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
