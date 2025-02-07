Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $77.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

BILL has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.32.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $32.23 on Friday, reaching $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,231,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.27, a PEG ratio of 164.86 and a beta of 1.76. BILL has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,310. This trade represents a 75.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BILL by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BILL by 12,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

