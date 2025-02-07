Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Price

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WEX. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $207.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.58.

NYSE WEX traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.48. 452,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,551. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. WEX has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 31.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $33,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,334.08. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 124.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 68,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of WEX by 1,635.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 672.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 134,099 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in WEX by 289.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

