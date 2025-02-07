Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.62%.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Up 0.7 %
KWHIY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. 10,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.92. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08.
