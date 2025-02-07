Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.62%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

KWHIY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. 10,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.92. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

