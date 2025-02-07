Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Trading 18.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.12 ($0.01). 1,760,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 596% from the average session volume of 252,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Up 23.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

