JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

