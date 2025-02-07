JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JTEK) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JTEK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.31 and last traded at $83.14, with a volume of 6179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.95.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $513.62 million, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

