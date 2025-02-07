Jonathan Holtaway Sells 6,604 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $217,733.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 370,119 shares in the company, valued at $12,202,823.43. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Holtaway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, December 9th, Jonathan Holtaway sold 389 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $12,467.45.

On Friday, December 6th, Jonathan Holtaway sold 1,015 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $32,733.75.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Jonathan Holtaway sold 5,053 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $144,364.21.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

HWBK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. 7,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,769. The company has a market cap of $228.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $34.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 16.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.