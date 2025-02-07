Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.770-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $88.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,208 shares of company stock valued at $54,081,073 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

