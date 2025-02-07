Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.27.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $88.09 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,533,578.24. This represents a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,208 shares of company stock valued at $54,081,073 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

