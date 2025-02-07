Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 0.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 2,324,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,393,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 31,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $262,303.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,018.01. This trade represents a 18.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,666,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,994,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,957,832. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,005,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,389 in the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 218.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

