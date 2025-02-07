Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Stock Price Down 18.8% – Here’s What Happened

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,381,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,109% from the average daily volume of 114,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Japan Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.
About Japan Gold
Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
