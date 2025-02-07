Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,644 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 452.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,229,000 after acquiring an additional 411,109 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Arista Networks by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,705,000 after purchasing an additional 236,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,632,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,660,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,228,000 after buying an additional 492,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $7,107,506.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,289.82. The trade was a 50.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $31,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,832 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,497. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $115.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

