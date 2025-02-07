iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by 5th Street Advisors LLC

5th Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 2.7% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $156.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.11.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.