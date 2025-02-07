iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

