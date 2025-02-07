iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Increased by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $173.01 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.