iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 106.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $29.38 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

