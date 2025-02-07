Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $448.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.29 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

