Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $5.64 Million Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386,341 shares during the quarter. Flex comprises approximately 1.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Flex were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Flex by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 22.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Flex by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 62,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

