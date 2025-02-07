Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $3.39 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.07% of ChampionX worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 470.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,500 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

ChampionX Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CHX opened at $28.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.35. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.59%. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.