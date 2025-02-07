Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Acquires 48,621 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares during the quarter. Light & Wonder comprises 2.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.11% of Light & Wonder worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,651,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after acquiring an additional 56,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,745,000 after purchasing an additional 324,088 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Light & Wonder by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 434,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $25,277,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 206,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

LNW stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.41 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

