Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Reduced by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.8% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $156.16 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

