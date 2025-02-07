International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Boosted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.53.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.19. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

