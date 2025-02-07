InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.89 and last traded at $136.56, with a volume of 32700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,388,000 after acquiring an additional 73,361 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth $1,699,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

