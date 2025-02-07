Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 79,350 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 79,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $6,419,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,720,024.60. This represents a 14.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $1,461,375.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, William Lewis sold 31,805 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $2,232,074.90.

On Friday, January 10th, William Lewis sold 2,978 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $188,686.08.

On Tuesday, January 7th, William Lewis sold 8,218 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $542,552.36.

On Thursday, January 2nd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $1,310,812.50.

Insmed Trading Down 1.0 %

Insmed stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,787. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSM. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Insmed by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Insmed by 71.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

