Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 3,560 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 883.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $7,739,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 819.6% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,751 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,148.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 921.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.1 %

LRCX opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

