Independence Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Independence Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 183.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 21.7% of Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,729,000 after buying an additional 1,165,222 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,679,000 after acquiring an additional 395,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,385,000 after purchasing an additional 375,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,623,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.