ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 25.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares rose 25.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.91 ($0.06). Approximately 14,928,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 21,658,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).
ImmuPharma Stock Up 20.5 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.93. The stock has a market cap of £19.57 million, a PE ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
